TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
Two woman from the Tri-Cities received the 2022 ATHENA Leadership Award during the Tri-City Regional Chamber's ATHENA Awards Luncheon on Wednesday.
The awards are sponsored by local hospital Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
The ATHENA Leadership award and ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award are presented every year to two woman from the Tri-Cities that deserve recognition.
Recognition specifically for their professional excellence, community service and for always helping women in gain leadership skills.
These women are nominated by their peers and those awarded are selected by the Tri-City Regional Chamber’s Awards and Recognition Committee.
The recipient of the ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award goes to New U Women’s Clinic and Aesthetics CEO Dr. Rachel Fidino.
The recipient of the ATHENA Leadership Awards is Grace Clinic Director Avonte Jackson.
The luncheon happens every year during the Tri-Cities Women in Business Conference, the largest of it's kind in Eastern Washington. It's a one day event that brings together women leaders, corporate executives, business owners and young professionals to share some insights and ideas to help build one another up.
