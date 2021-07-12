TRI-CITIES, WA - Tri-City Regional SWAT team were sent to three police standoffs in the tri cities over the last 24 hours.

The first police standoff was Sunday at around 12:30 PM in Richland near Jason Lee Park.

Richland Police said 24-year-old Michael Ham had a gun and threatened his parents just after twelve thirty Sunday afternoon. After about a 6-hour standoff outside his home, officers arrested ham for a felony warrant, two misdemeanor warrants, and other warrants related to guns and threatening his family members.

The second police standoff happened in Kennewick at around 3 AM Monday near Kennewick High School.

Police originally responded to a domestic disturbance where later a man came out of the apartment and told police there were four suspects holding a woman at knife point inside.

The third standoff happened at Gissell Auto Sales in Pasco at around 8 AM Monday.

Pasco Police tell us a man broke into Gissell Auto Sales and Police did call the swat team. After using pepper balls on the suspect, the man came out just before the SWAT team got to the scene.