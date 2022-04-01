KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Kennewick Irrigation District says people served off their canals will be experiencing a delay in their water deliveries until April 9th.
KID says there is a few maintenance projects they want to complete. The projects are the widening and lining of the main canal.
KID says these projects will make the canals safer for the public with sturdier walls and the widening of the canal will bring more water to reduce the severity of droughts.
KID says the delays are caused by weather events during the offseason between October and April, and COVID-19.
