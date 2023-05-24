WASHINGTON- A 10-week, multi-agency search for missing children found 225 endangered children across 16 federal districts.
The search was led by the U.S. Attorney's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service, focusing on areas with high numbers of missing children. 169 children have been recovered and 56 others were found safely.
Throughout "Operation We Will Find You," 28 cases were referred to law enforcement because of ties to drug and weapon possessions, sex trafficking and failing to register as a sex offender. There were 42 children found in a different city than they were last seen in, and 10 found out of the county.
It's reported that 85% of the cases were endangered runaways and 9% were family abductions. The U.S. Attorney's Office reports 40 of the cases include reported sex trafficking.
In the Eastern District of Washington, over 20 cases originated from the area. 16 children were recovered after being runaways, abducted or endangered.
A Top 15 Most Wanted couple was found in the search after running away to Mexico from Washington. They were arrested by the U.S. Marshals.
All 16 children from the state were recovered and returned to their families.
“Reuniting missing children with loved ones and connecting them with appropriate services is a mission in which the United States Marshals Service takes great pride," said U.S. Marshal Craig Thayer.
"The specialized skillset that the U.S. Marshals Service provides to our Local, State, and Tribal partners in locating and recovering missing, and oftentimes exploited children, provides these children a second chance for a better childhood by being reunited with their loved ones and connected with other necessary help.”
Local agencies that assisted in the search include the Confederated Tribes Bands of Yakama Nation's, Moses Lake, Othello and Yakima Police Departments and the Franklin and Grant County Sheriff's Offices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.