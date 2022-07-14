A Benton County Sheriff's deputy drove a man with a revoked driver's license to his interview

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -- Deputy Kroner stopped a driver with a revoked driver's license Thursday. He learned the driver was trying to get to a job interview and couldn't find a ride, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
Deputy Kroner quickly stepped up to provide a ride the rest of the way ensuring an on-time arrival at the interview.
"We wish the driver luck in his interview and in his work to get his license re-instated," said the Facebook post.
