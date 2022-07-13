A found stolen car helped Richland police arrest two wanted suspects in nearby home

RICHLAND, Wash. -- Richland Police Street Crime Unit located a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Sanford just after midnight.
Two wanted subjects were seen going to and from a residence. Richland Police and On-Duty Swat contained the residence and have since taken both subjects into custody without incident.
At least one of the subjects is believed to be connected to an active Kennewick Police Department investigation.
Area law enforcement will remain on the scene as they conduct a search warrant at the residence.
