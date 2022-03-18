PASCO, WA - The newest Amazon facility is coming to Pasco where they are looking to hire around 200 people.
The jobs available are desk jobs in customer service or technical assistance.
There are several scams circulating across the internet, making it imperative that you apply with the right link. Apply at amazon.jobs and in the location, type Pasco, Washington.
Job benefits include starting pay at $16 an hour, a 401K option, mental health services, time off options, and overtime pay.
Already more than 50 people applied at the Amazon Job Fair yesterday. Be on the lookout for another job fair that is set to take place in possibly two weeks at 7011 West Canal Drive.
