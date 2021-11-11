Astroworld - the rapper Travis Scott's famous festival which turned into a tragedy last Friday night.
"I had a good time because I didn't even know that anything that serious was going on. My area at the festival was relatively calm." said Sean Bessette, CWU student who was at Astroworld.
"But it wasn't until me and my friend got back to the hotel that we heard about what happened, and I just remember being in so much shock, like I made it home, but other people that were there with me, my age, didn't." said Bessette.
With 50,000 estimated in attendance, 8 people confirmed dead, 23 people seriously injured, and over 300 minor injuries, here are some safety tips you should take into consideration next time you want to go to a festival.
"Breathing is the most important thing." said Brian Higgins, retired police chief and expert in large event/crowd control and emergency management.
Higgins said that if you find yourself crushed between two people, you can duck down a bit to give your lungs and chest more room to breathe.
"Then, if it's too crowded, you should try to find a way to calmly get out." said Higgins.
Higgins says that being aware of your surroundings, emergency exits, as well as knowing the venue you're attending (such as how many seats they do or don't have, where the aisles or exits are, what the security plan is) is vital.
"Does the festival/concert promoter have a good reputation? Does the venue?" asked Higgins. Important questions to ask before going to a concert.
Tickets sold out in less than an hour when they were first sold in May.
Live Nation, the festival promoter, reportedly ended the concert at 10:10pm - about 30 minutes earlier than planned.
Houston police chief Troy Finner released a statement saying he met with Travis Scott and his head of security before the event to share his concerns on public safety. No word on the response Scott's team had.
At least 17 lawsuits have been filed against Scott, drake, concert promoter, Live Nation and organizer Scoremore.
"I see a lot of people on social media saying it is all his fault. Which I think is honestly irresponsible and not fair to the victim's families either. " said Bessette. "I think Travis should take some responsibility since it his his festival and it happened there, but I think to say it was solely him doesn't recognize the responsibility of the promoters, security, those putting on the show, and mostly the other concertgoers who were the ones pushing and rushing."
Bessette stated that Travis paused the concert about three times because he noticed someone fainted and asked security for help to give medical attention.
"I really don't think Travis knew the severity of what was going on right in that moment." said Bessette. "I didn't even know."
Travis Scott with organizer Scoremore is offering full refunds to all those who purchased Astroworld tickets and is offering to pay for funeral expenses. He is also partnering with BetterHelp, an online therapy service for those impacted by the festival which will give free mental health serves for one month.
Those who died are as old as 27 and as young as 14, including 21 -year-old Axel Acosta from Tieton, Washington.