KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick fire department (KFD) helped about ten residents evacuate their burning fourplex at 211 S. Johnson St. in Kennewick.
Just before 4 a.m., one apartment resident heard 'a beeping sound' and smelled smoke on the second floor. He and a roommate told their neighbors to evacuate.
Everyone made it safely out of the fourplex, but one family living in an upstairs apartment was unable to use the staircase to evacuate due to high heat and flames, said KFD.
The family fled to a balcony located on the backside of the apartment where Kennewick police officers helped two young children, a four-year-old, a nine-month-old and their parents to the ground safely.
Firefighters took about 17 minutes to control the fire. All four apartments are not livable because of significant damage. The American Red Cross is helping the tenants with temporary living accommodations.
The cause of this fire is still unknown.
KFD said it's important to close exterior doors after fleeing a fire. Open doors provide a fire with the air it needs to spread to other uninvolved areas of a building.
Richland Fire & Emergency Services, Pasco Fire Department, Benton County Fire District No. 1 and Benton County Fire District No. 4 assisted KFD.
