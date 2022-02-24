Armed robbery suspect arrested Wednesday in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) has found and arrested the suspect of the February 8th armed robbery at Pik-a-Pop, near the intersection of W. Columbia Drive and N. Fruitland Street.
KPD has identified the suspect as 20-year-old Aaron Johnson and arrested him early Wednesday, February 23rd, at about 3:42 am near the 800 block of W Klamath Ave by Columbia Park Trail.
The original report states the store clerk was robbed at gunpoint and the suspect left on foot after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash. When officers arrested Johnson, they found evidence from the robbery on Johnson.
Johnson was booked into the Benton County Jail for the alleged crime of Robbery 1st Degree.
