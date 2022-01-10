Art Show in Richland to celebrate African American contributions

RICHLAND - The African American Community, Cultural, and Educational Society (AACCES) is hosting an art show this Friday, Jan. 14, in partnership with DrewBoy Creative to highlight African American contributions and art from around the Pacific Northwest. From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Space in Richland, 1384 Jadwin Ave. The event is free to enter with a $4 suggested donation.
DrewBoy Creative has not had an in-person show in almost two years due to COVID-19.
Live music performances will include Chauncey Bass, Nobi, Jay D’One and Vanessa J. Brown. The show will also feature poetry by Daishaundra Loving-Hearne, Angela Harper, Corey Jenkins Jr. and Bryan Hearne. The juried art show is sponsored by Group Health Foundation, Emma and Jon Barnes, Fidélitas and Numerica Credit Union, featuring some pieces by artist Kori Doran.
“I believe that art is everything and it’s everywhere,” said performer Chauncey Bass. “It’s how we dress, wear our hair, how we accessorize, and in the way we walk. Art is inside of everyone, even people who don’t consider themselves artists."