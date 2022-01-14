PASCO - Before dawn broke this morning, there was a failed attempt to steal the drive-through ATM at STCU Pasco. STCU notes that ATMs are built to be indestructible, which is why attempts to steal them are often unsuccessful.
“Also, comb your hair and smile if you attempt to tamper with an STCU ATM because you are always on video,” said Dan Hansen, STCU’s strategic communications manager. “You can’t possibly approach an ATM without being seen, no matter what time of day, or where that ATM is located.”
Failed attempts to steal ATMs often leave the machine damaged, inconveniencing STCU members.
The incident is being investigated by the Pasco Police Department.