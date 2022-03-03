PROSSER -
Benton County Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire at a home on McCreadie Rd. in Prosser this morning.
BCFD says the fire started just after 6 a.m. at a home currently under remodel.
Firefighters say no one was living there at the time but the home is destroyed.
The fire is now out, but they don't know the cause of the fire and have not been able to contact the property owner.
This is a developing story and as new information becomes available we will update this article.
