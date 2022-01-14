Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&