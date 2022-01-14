KENNEWICK - Thousands mourned across the state when news broke that K-9 officer Jedi of the Seattle Police Department had died on the job. During the commission of a robbery, a suspect with a knife killed Jedi on Jan. 5.
In response, the Benton County Sheriff Foundation nonprofit hopes to purchase a Kevlar vest for K-9 officer Sable. One of these bulletproof vests cost roughly $2,600. It offers protection against blades, shrapnel and most common bullets. The foundation has started a continuous fundraiser to raise donations until the vest is purchased for Sable.
“We appreciate the Benton County Sheriff Foundation recognizing the need to equip K-9 sable with a Kevlar vest to provide him with extra protection while he is on duty,” said Lieutenant Jason Erickson.
Sable often assists Benton County Sheriff’s deputies and other nearby agencies, including the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team. Sable pursues violent offenders, searches for missing persons and uncovers evidence at crime scenes.
All funds sent to the Benton County Sheriff Foundation will be allocated towards Sable’s vest. Should the donations exceed the total needed, funds will go towards other K-9 related needs and projects.
Donations should be sent by way of check to the Benton County Sheriff Foundation at 8220 W Gage Boulevard, #176.
