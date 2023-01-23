BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Auditor’s Office will mail out Special Election ballots on January 25 for the February Special Election, according to a press release from the Benton County Auditor’s Office’s Elections division. The election includes ballot measures for each Benton County school district, besides the Prosser School District.
Return or postmark your ballot before Election Day on February 14. No postage is needed on ballots returned through the United States Postal Service. There are 12 drop boxes in the county that are open for voters 24-hours a day through 8 p.m. on Election Day.
If you are not currently registered to vote, you can still register through 8 p.m. Election Day by going to the Benton County Voting Center at 2618 N Columbia Center Blvd or the Prosser Courthouse as 620 Market St.
If you lose or damage your ballot, you can go to either location for a replacement or access your ballot online. You can also request a replacement by calling 509-736-3085 during standard business hours.
