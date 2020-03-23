Benton Franklin County
 
 
 
The official case count in Benton County is 10 and Franklin County is now 6.  ​
 ​
Confirmed Positives: ​
  • A Benton County woman in her 90s who is hospitalized
  • A Franklin County woman in her 50s who is recovering at home
  • A Franklin County woman in her 30s who is recovering at home
  • A Benton County woman in her 30s who is recovering at home ​
 ​
Please note: Beginning tomorrow, BFHD’s case report format and time of posting will change in order to align with guidance from the Washington State Department of Health.
 
 
 

