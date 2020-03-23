- A Benton County woman in her 90s who is hospitalized
- A Franklin County woman in her 50s who is recovering at home
- A Franklin County woman in her 30s who is recovering at home
- A Benton County woman in her 30s who is recovering at home
Benton-Franklin Health District is reporting 4 new cases today
The official case count in Benton County is 10 and Franklin County is now 6.
Confirmed Positives:
Please note: Beginning tomorrow, BFHD’s case report format and time of posting will change in order to align with guidance from the Washington State Department of Health.
Tags
Recommended for you
NBC RIGHT NOW TOP STORIES IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY MORNING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News from NBC Right Now
Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now.
Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities.