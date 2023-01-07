Power outage in Kennewick

Power outage in East Kennewick and Southridge area.
KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to Benton PUD, crews are responding to a power outage in East Kennewick and the Southridge areas. They say the cause is due to an animal in the Ely substation that feeds the area. Crews are working to restore power and should have it restored within the next hour and a half.
 