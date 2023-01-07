KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to Benton PUD, crews are responding to a power outage in East Kennewick and the Southridge areas. They say the cause is due to an animal in the Ely substation that feeds the area. Crews are working to restore power and should have it restored within the next hour and a half.
Benton PUD working to restore power in Kennewick
Samantha Thompson
Sr. Content Manager
