PASCO - In the 1940s, many African Americans moved to Tri-Cities to help build the Hanford site. However, they were not welcome in Richland or Kennewick, just East Pasco.

"There was a sign on the Cable Bridge that said, "No Blacks after sundown." Which is why Kennewick, was known as a "sundown town," meaning Black people were not allowed to be in an area once it got dark, or else they could face violent persecution.

"I remember one time we didn't have any bread. But the only convenience store open late was the market in Kennewick. So my dad and I went before sundown, but the police followed us the entire time until we went back to Pasco." said Edmon Daniels, a former PNNL worker and community activist.

Daniels's dad moved the family to Tri-Cities when he procured a job as a construction worker to build Hanford.

"He was sleeping on a sleeping bag right on the floor because there was nothing in Hanford." said Daniels.

His brother, Vanis Daniels, also remembers the discriminations he and other Black people received.

"I bought my family our first TV. It wasn't working, and the only repair shop was in Kennewick, so as I was traveling on the Cable Bridge to get it fixed, a police stopped me and asked me where I was going, how long I would be there for, and how long did he think it would take." said Vanis Daniels.

However, it was their cousin that was actually physically confronted.

"He was coming home from working at Hanford. But he was with some white boys, and they wanted to go to a local Tavern. He couldn't go in because he was Black, so he had to walk home. But then the police stopped him and handcuffed him to a stop sign to mess with him." said Edmon.

For this reason, growing up, Edmon and Vanis knew that Black people didn't really go anywhere except stay in East Pasco.

"If someone wanted to buy a home in West Pasco, Kennewick, or Richland, a $16,000 house could be bumped up to $40,000 if they saw you were Black." said the Daniels brothers.

Which is what happened to their father, who couldn't get a bank to give him a loan.

"They didn't care where we built our homes - whether they were shacks or not. They just wanted them to be in East Pasco." said Edmon.

However, as children, Edmon remembers playing with white and Asian kids.

"It wasn't until we grew older that we realized I couldn't go to certain peoples' houses because they didn't want a Black boy there." said Edmon.

Despite the racism and segregation, Edmon and Vanis created their own baseball league, the Pasco Little League, which is still alive and running to this day. They also created a basketball league and helped build Kurtzman Park with their own money and investment.

Additionally, the Daniels brothers' dad built the center at Kurtzman Par which would end up becoming numerous services to the community, like a school, church, play area, etc.

"They did that because there was no other community center that would welcome Black people." said Charvella McGarry, Edmon's daughter.

Edmon Daniels is also a recipient of the Martin Luther King Jr Spirit Award, he has been a Grand Marshall of the Grand Ole 4th Parade in Pasco, and was elected into the Pasco High School Hall of Fame.

"I am very proud of him, and I also appreciate what he has done to pave the way for others to do great things, specifically in sports, he never sees bias or race, in sports kids just want to play and have fun, that is what he has always tried to bring. Even being one of the first to let a female play on his hardball Pony league team! Never let gender stand in the way either" said McGarry.

She says it is her family's legacy, that makes her be proud to be Black and proud to serve the Tri-Cities community in order to make it better.