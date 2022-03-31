BREAKING: Second cougar sighting in Tri-Cities

PASCO, Wash. -
Pasco Police Department shared a video of another cougar sighting on Road 90 and Sandifur Pkwy. from 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
Officers did not locate the cougar. We have notified Fish and Wildlife of the sighting.
PPD shared some safety tips from the National Park Service.
- Do not approach a lion. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.
- Do not run from a lion. Running may stimulate a mountain lion's instinct to chase. Instead, stand and face the animal. Make eye contact. If you have small children with you, pick them up if possible so that they don't panic and run. Although it may be awkward, pick them up without bending over or turning away from the mountain lion.
- Do not crouch down or bend over. A human standing up is just not the right shape for a lion's prey. Conversely, a person squatting or bending over resembles a four-legged prey animal. In mountain lion country, avoid squatting, crouching, or bending over, even when picking up children.
Pasco Police want to remind people to avoid confronting the cougar and call in if they see it. If it is an immediate threat, call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.