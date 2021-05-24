Chaplaincy Health Care Discontinues Behavioral Health Program

RICHLAND, WA – Chaplaincy Health Care Discontinues their behavioral health program effective May 31.
Chaplaincy Health Care, a local non-profit providing hospice care, grief support, and spiritual comfort has decided to discontinue its Behavioral Health program, effective May 31, 2021.
Chaplaincy Behavioral Health served the Tri-Cities community since 2013 aimed at meeting the mental health needs of the underserved Medicare and Medicaid populations.
The program was forced to close after the cost became too much for the non-profit to continue with solid counseling for the community.
Bob Roselli, interim executive director said, "We sincerely regret this decision but the growing needs in our hospice program require that we reprioritize and focus on hospice and hospice related services. The impact of this decision on staff, clients and providers is very real to us and we will do everything we can to make the transition as supportive as possible."
The other services Chaplaincy Health Care offers including hospice, grief care for adults and children (Cork’s Place), contract chaplains and Repeat Boutique thrift stores will not be affected by the change.
Current patients are encouraged to call Chaplaincy Health Care with any questions or concerns. They can be reached at (509) 783-7416, Monday – Friday, 8 A.M. – 5 P.M.