PASCO, WA - Pasco Police Chief Ken Roske has named Brent Cook, current Pasco Police Investigations Captain, as the new Deputy Pasco Police Chief.
Cook has been with the department for nearly 30 years, starting as an officer, and moving up through the ranks as corporal, sergeant, and then being named captain in 2015. During his tenure, Cook developed and ran the first gang investigation team, developed the first community policing project within a specific neighborhood, implemented a formal Internal Affairs program, helped guide the Department through state and national accreditation, and identified and implemented specific tenets of the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing.
As the new Deputy Chief, Cook will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Department, will collaborate with Chief Roske on long term strategic planning, and would assume command of the Department in the absence of the Chief.
“Brent is a proven leader in the Department and our community. He understands the importance of community policing and will see that the Department continuous on the progressive track we are on now,” said Pasco Police Chief Ken Roske.
A swearing-in ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 14, at 11 am, at the Pasco Police Community Services Building at 215 W. Sylvester Street in Pasco.