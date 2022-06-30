PASCO, Wash. -- A pick up truck was driving east on Three Rivers and Rd 76 when it was hit by another car and rolled over.
The truck's driver and his two young grandchildren weren't wearing seat belts, according to Pasco police.
A 12-year-old was ejected from the car and the 5-year-old bounced around in the cab. Both children sustained minor injuries, but the driver had serious injuries.
As we head into the holiday weekend, Pasco Police said to please remember to buckle up and not drink and drive.
