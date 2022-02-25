City of Pasco hosts their 2nd virtual workshop for the Broadmoor Interchange
Veronica L. Sullivan

PASCO, WA - The City of Pasco is inviting the community to attend their second public workshop discussing the Broadmoor Interchange Project virtually Tuesday, March 1st, at 6 PM.

The City will be presenting the the progress of the Broadmoor and I-182 interchange project and would like your input. After their presentation there will be a "Question and Answer" portion of the workshop where you can share your ideas with the City. 

To register for the online event click the link below.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xI5HKHKvSFuVMAazam_uuQ 

For more information on the Broadmoor and I-182 interchange project click here

Nov 17th City of Pasco Broadmoor Interchange Open House #1