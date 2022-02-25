PASCO, WA - The City of Pasco is inviting the community to attend their second public workshop discussing the Broadmoor Interchange Project virtually Tuesday, March 1st, at 6 PM.
The City will be presenting the the progress of the Broadmoor and I-182 interchange project and would like your input. After their presentation there will be a "Question and Answer" portion of the workshop where you can share your ideas with the City.
To register for the online event click the link below.
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xI5HKHKvSFuVMAazam_uuQ
For more information on the Broadmoor and I-182 interchange project click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.