Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING FOR WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING... .Elevated fire danger expected due to breezy conditions and low relative humidity. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641 AND WA691... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS... Fire danger will be elevated due to the combination of breezy conditions and low relative humidity. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&