City of Richland facilities will be on a delayed start

RICHLAND, Wash. -
The City of Richland will be on a delayed start this morning because of an all staff meeting.
The city says all facilities will be starting at 10 a.m. after their meeting is over.
This includes city hall, Richland Community Center, and the Richland Police Department's main office.
If you need to make a utility payment before 10 a.m. you still can through their online services or at the drop box on the west end of city hall.
