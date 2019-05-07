RICHLAND, WA - Parents, teachers, and paraeducators are starting a new PTA group to help give answers to others who may be worried about special education programs.
A few weeks ago people filled Marcus Whitman Elementary School, waiting to hear the Richland School District's budget proposal and how it might affect paraeducators. In the meeting, members of board assured people that no cuts would be made to the paraeducators or special education programs.
Many teachers and parents of students in special education programs are still worried that paraeducators jobs may still be in question after Richland School District superintendent Dr. Rick Schulte released this statement:
Some parents and paraeducators have created a special education PTA, or "SPED-PTA" on their own. This would help provide a sense of security and help tackle issues relating to special education programs within the Richland District and other surrounding districts as well.
Myriam Bradshaw, one of the leaders of this new PTA group said they want to include all of the districts because they know many parents need the same support.
"It started with parents asking what their rights are and not understanding some educational plans," Bradshaw said.
Bradshaw said this PTA has been a couple months in the making but really felt now is the time to really get answers.
"We decided as a group to build this PTA so we could educate parents on what their rights are, so we could be one voice instead of a hundred people calling a school district and asking the same questions we would know the answers," Bradshaw said.
Bradshaw said the new SPED-PTA is still in the forming stages, but they want to encourage anyone to join, and give them a safe space outside of the school districts to talk and discuss issues that are happening around the Tri-Cities for special education.
The next SPED-PTA planning meeting will be May 8 before officially starting on May 21.
The Richland School Board's next meeting is scheduled for May 14 and the next meeting on the school's budget will be May 21.