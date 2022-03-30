Cougar sighting in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Kennewick Police Department Officers responded to a call about a cougar on the 200 block of E 41st Pl.
Officers arrived on scene and confirmed the animal in the reports is a cougar and contacted the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The officers say the cougar fled before WDFW could arrive on scene.
Later, KPD received an additional report of a cougar sighting at W 4th Ave. and S Huntington St., but officers are still patrolling and looking for the cougar in that area.
KPD says if you encounter a cougar there are several important safety measures that can be taken.
They say to never approach the cougar or offer it food. Immediately and forcibly show the animal that you are a human by looking as big as possible by waving your arms and making vocalizations.
Do not run away as running combined with rapid movements may trigger a predatory response from the cougar.
For more information on cougar safety in Washington, KPD has shared a link on their Facebook page.
