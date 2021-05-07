COVID Vaccines at Pasco Farmers Market Come With $5 Gift Cards

PASCO, WA - You can get vaccinated tomorrow at the Pasco Farmers Market. Along with your vaccination, you'll also receive a five dollar gift card to purchase any produce or food at the market.
"We will be hosting the vaccine pop-up in the hopes more people will come out and get vaccinated. And the vaccines are free." says farmers market manager, Oscar Martinez.
The pop-up clinic is sponsored by the Benton Franklin Health District.
As of now, about 26% of Benton County is fully vaccinated and about 19% of Franklin County is fully vaccinated.
The vaccine clinic will be set up right in front of Specialty Kitchen in Downtown Pasco located at 110 S 4th Avenue. Vaccinations will be administered from 9am to 2pm.
You do not have to register in advance, you can register on site.
For more information, visit covid19.bfhd.wa.gov.