PASCO, WA - Halloween is almost here, and so is Dia de los Muertos.
Break out the ofrendas, its almost time to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. This holiday is mostly celebrated in Mexico but has made its way to the US. It starts on November 1 and 2.
This is where families create altars for deceased family members with offerings and decorate them with bright colors and celebrate with holiday food, such as sugar skulls, pan de muerto, mole negro, and sopa Azteca.
For the fourth year in a role in Pasco, there is a Dia de los Muertos run.
This run funds scholarships generated through this event in hopes that it will help the next generation achieve academic success.
Event organizers also hope that their progressions will bring them to serve in our community.
"You know, I work at the Pasco school, at a high school and I see the yearning for more and the desire to proceed after high school, but oftentimes the financial barrier holds students back from ever thinking college may be for them. So, this scholarship is for them. And, it's been fantastic, to get help from the community. Because its not me, its everybody that is helping these kids through the doors," Saul Martinez, the race director with Dia de los Muertos run, said.
In the last three years they have generated over $24,000 in scholarships for our marginalized students.
To register for the virtual run: https://raceroster.com/events/2021/50627/2021-virtual-dia-de-los-muertos-run-pasco.
To donate money for the scholarship for youth in our community: https://raceroster.com/events/2021/50627/2021-hybrid-dia-de-los-muertos-run-pasco/fundraising-organization/32360#event-description.
For more information about Dia de los Muertos run: https://ddlmrun.com/?fbclid=IwAR2BEGWe8D1lNe9hjDGyzG9dijuk-CQOU5dGOLldj91Apio05wI-b-wrdx8.