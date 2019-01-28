KENNEWICK- Get In Where You Fit In is not your typical shoe store as they sell unique and rare sneakers and clothing that you won't find anywhere else.
You can find a variety of custom shoes, designer clothes or even some autographed items.
Get In Where You Fit In also allows you to come in and sell or trade your sneakers for a reasonable price.
The store is the only of its kind on the central side of Washington and has been around since 2013 and it all started as a passion for shoes.
"I think it really stems from skateboarding. Seeing the Nike SB dunks getting big and those really blew up and there was a few shoes that came out around that time that made this sneaker thing just take off," store owner, Travis Higbee, said regarding the shoe industry business.
Travis also says kids and teenagers are the most popular customers because they want the latest fashion items which his store usually has.
You can find them on Instagram and Facebook as *Get In Where You Fit In*.
They are located at 3513 W Clearwater Ave.