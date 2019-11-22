KENNEWICK, WA – Trios Health has received a large toy donation from Disney Team of Heroes.
The donation included many Disney-themed toys from popular Disney productions, including Toy Story, Brave, Coco, and Aladdin, among others. There were also toys from Star Wars and Marvel productions. In addition to toys, several movies, books, and comic books were also donated.
The donation is meant to go to children in the hospital or receiving care through the Trios health system. The toys, movies, and books have been divided between the Trios Southridge Hospital pediatric unit and emergency room, Trios Urgent Care, and Trios pediatric clinics. Through this donation, any child who is in the hospital over the Christmas holiday, including their siblings, will receive a toy, movie, or book to take home with them.
Disney Team of Heroes is a program that was launched by the Walt Disney Company to deliver comfort and inspiration to children and families at hospitals.