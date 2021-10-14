TRI-CITIES, WA - October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Because of COVID, a lot of people have delayed getting mammograms, which can help prevent later-stage breast cancers.
If you or someone you love's birthday is this year and are turning 40 years old or older, it is time to get your mammogram.
There are three different ways you can check for breast cancer. A self-exam, a clinical breast exam, and a mammogram screening. A mammogram is an x-ray picture of the breast and doctors use it to look for early signs of breast cancer.
Regular mammograms are the best tests doctors have to find breast cancer early.
According to the CDC, it sometimes takes up to three years before a breast cancer lump can be felt. Doctors say doing a breast exam at home is something you should be doing monthly.
You should be looking for any changes, lumps, or any areas that might need further inspection.
"And you're going to be the best person to know if there is going to changes and when you go to the doctor, you know if you do notice changes or things like that. That is a great place to share those changes with your doctor. Let them know that you are doing this monthly breast exam and that you notice something different," Elizabeth McLaughlin, the executive director at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, said.
The recommended age for mammograms and a doctor's visit is age 40. Make sure you are doing your breast self-exam at home monthly and make sure to get your clinical breast exam and mammogram every year.
It is important to make all three parts of your health routine.
If you are younger than 40, doctors say you can also self-test at home monthly and go to the doctors if you find something off.
For more information, you Can visit the Tri-Cities Cancer Center. They have tons of resources. You can also visit their website at https://tccancer.org/breast-cancer-screening-kennewick-wa/.