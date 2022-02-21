PASCO, WA - According to Erick Lee Herrera, Downtown Pasco’s Development Authority Special Events Coordinator, he dubs Pasco an “international business district," due to the diverse culture of food, shops, and businesses offered.
“You can get Italian food, authentic Mexican food, Cuban food, Greek food and Asian food," said Herrera. “Not to mention there are so many shops for clothing, jewelry and household items.”
However, most businesses were drastically and negatively affected by the pandemic.
“When the shutdowns happened, it was devastating. I didn’t sell a dress for four months,” said dress shop owner Crystal Torres of Mi Gusto Es Boutique.
So instead, Crystal Torres began seeking homemade Mexican inspired drinks and snacks right out of her house. “I needed money to pay the bills and that’s how I made some extra money,” said Torres.
That wasn’t the end to her drinks and snack-making. The pandemic caused her to bring the innovation to Mi Gusto Es boutique. The café and snack counter will be opening in the boutique in three weeks.
Mi Gusto Es has over 20,000 followers on TikTok where they post their dresses, merchandise, and drinks.
Downtown Pasco Development Authority also stated that they will be having 23 events this upcoming year. All of this is part of the revitalization efforts.
"Pasco is a beautiful and tight-knit community. So many type of people live here, and they want to support each other. If we do not support Pasco, it could fall apart," said Herrera.
DPDA's main purpose is providing grants and support to Pasco businesses.
One of the events coming soon, is the grand opening of Peanuts Park and the Mercado on March 11th.
Additionally, the Señorita Cinco de Mayo Pageant for all eligible young ladies is seeking candidates. Those interested can reach out to the DPDA or call 509-643-9497.
Support small businesses by going to Pasco, where you will find a myriad of boutiques, dress shops, restaurants, grocery stores, a farmers market during the spring, and so much more.