GRANTS PASS, Ore. - A black Honda Civic driver was fined 1,150 dollars for going 61 miles per hour over the speed limit, according to Oregon State Police.
The department tweeted the driver got fined another 440 dollars for driving with a suspended or revoked driver's license. The driver got a warning for an expired registration sticker.
It's unclear if the driver was intoxicated.
The officer detailed a 'no culpable mental state' on their report.
