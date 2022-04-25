Drop off your prescription drugs at Kennewick Police Department this Saturday

KENNEWICK, WA - In honor of National DEA Drug Take Back Day, Kennewick Police Department will be a site where you can safely dispose of all your unused prescription drugs, April 30th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In a Facebook post, KPD said, "disposing of these unused drugs keeps them off of our streets and from being illegally and unsafely used."
KPD collected around 600 pounds of drugs in 2020 alone.
You can feel free to drop off all drugs including both prescription and non-prescription in tablet or capsule form, even ones used for animals. KPD is also accepting vaping pens.
Here is a list to visit other drop-off sites.
