TRI-CITIES, WASH.- The Tri-cities Juneteenth Community Council Is hosting several events for Juneteenth this year. Listed are the Tri-Cities Juneteenth community council events for Juneteenth.
Friday June 16th at 6 PM. Miss Juneteenth scholarship pageant at Chiawana High school - 8125 W Argent, Pasco, WA.
Friday June 16th 8pm-1am. Juneteenth Kick off party at Salon Monte Carlo - 411 W Lewis St, Pasco WA.
Saturday June 17th Friends and Family Citrus Party 7:30pm. at Salon Monte Carlo - 411 W Lewis St, Pasco, WA. Tickets required . Dinner included with ticket.
To purchase tickets Contact Kay McQuarter at (509) 878-0244
- $40 for single tickets
- $75 for couple
Saturday June 17th. "Fun Day" at Kurtzman Park - 331 s Wehe Ave, Pasco, WA. 12pm-6pm
- Live entertainment, music, and dancing
- Food and drinks
- Games
- Free Farmers market (bring your own grocery bag)
- free haircuts
Monday June 19th "Freedom Day" at Virgie Robinson Elementary School - 125 S Wehe St, Pasco, WA
- Free clothes closet 3pm
- Free food boxes 4-6pm
Monday June 19th Day of Service Kurtzman Park - 331 S Wehe ave, Pasco, WA
- Free Haircuts
- Food
