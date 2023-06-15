Music, dancing, and large spreads of food—especially red drinks and desserts—mark the Juneteenth holiday celebrated by African Americans on June 19.

Juneteenth, also known as "Freedom Day," was first celebrated in Galveston, Texas, on the first anniversary of the day Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger's orders informed enslaved Texans that they were free. On June 19, 1865, two months after the end of the Civil War and more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation decreed all enslaved Black people become free, African Americans in Texas were still in slavery—until more than 2,000 Union troops came to deliver the message and enforce their freedom.

Juneteenth celebrations stalled in the first half of the 20th century. Still, Black communities across the country revived them mid-century as the Civil Rights Movement and Black Power movement gained momentum. Since Juneteenth was named a federal holiday in 2021, local municipalities and event organizers have been growing their public Juneteenth offerings. Many cities hold televised parades, Juneteenth pageants, and block parties. Community organizers often create programming around specific issues, such as improving mental health in the Black community, reimagining Black liberation, and honoring ancestors.

What Juneteenth events are happening near you? There are vast differences in programming from city to city. Stacker analyzed local and regional Juneteenth celebrations to compile this list of notable events found across and outside the United States.