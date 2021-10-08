PASCO, WA - A Pasco family is searching for their loved one who went missing a few days ago. They say they will not stop and hope to find him soon.
A son quit his full-time job to search for his father who has Alzheimer's. His dad has now been missing for almost a week.
A Pasco man, Rafael Naranjo, who suffers from Alzheimer's, walked away from his home on October 2nd and has not returned.
He only speaks Spanish. He stands 5 feet and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen near the family house in the 1900 Block of West Jay in Pasco.
He was last seen wearing black slacks, brown work boots, and a blue ball cap.
Anyone with information on his location is urged to call the police at 509-628-0333 immediately.