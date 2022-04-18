PASCO, WA - Family paid a tearful homage to Edgar Casian, the Pasco boy who Pasco Police declared missing in May 2021. Edgar's humans remains were found in rural Benton County in February 2022.
Pastor Alfonso Rolon tried to encourage the family in his sermon, saying "We can take comfort knowing that Edgar is in the hands of God. He is flying free and joyful in the heavens."
Edgar Casian was last seen in September 2020, according to police. He was declared missing in May 2021 after Pasco Police received information that Edgar's two sisters were found in Tijuana, Mexico in "dangerously alarming conditions," without Edgar. After police went to Edgar's father and step-mother's apartment, Edgar Casian-Garcia and Araceli Medina, they realized Edgar wasn't there either.
Since then, Casian-Garcia and Medina have been on the run and are now wanted for the murder of Edgar Casian Jr.
Any information can be given to Pasco Police Detective Jon Davis at davisj@pasco-wa.gov and refer to case #21-15039.
