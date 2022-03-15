WASHINGTON D.C. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, announced today that it has given more than two billion to those who need COVID-19 funeral assistance.
Thanks to the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and President Biden's American Rescue Plan, this program is FEMA’s largest funeral assistance program in FEMA history. Today, they launch more outreach programs in underserved communities, either the hardest hit by COVID or those with a lack of knowledge of the FEMA Funeral Assistance program like San Bernardino, CA, Bronx, NY, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Hidalgo, Texas who will receive piloted outreach programs. However, advertisement and outreach is a nationwide effort.
More than 300 thousand people have already been assisted. Washington has already given more than 11 million dollars to 2,064 awards out of 3,548 applications.
Here’s what you need to be eligible. The death of your loved one must be after May 16, 2021, due to COVID. If the death was from January 20, 2020, to May 1, 2016, you must provide a death certificate either signed by a coroner or medical professional that the cause of death was COVID-related.
Deaths must also be proven to have occurred in US territories.
You have to be an American citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien. Your loved one who died of COVID does not need to be an American citizen.
Those eligible can get up to $9,000 for their loved one’s funeral. Families with multiple COVID deaths can get up to $35,000. The average amount in 2021 was $6,500.
You can call the funeral assistance help line at 844-684-6333 for more Monday through Friday from 9am to 9pm Eastern time. Go to FEMA's COVID-19 Funeral Assistance website to apply.
