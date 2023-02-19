PASCO, Wash.- According to Pasco Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at the Flamingo Village Mobile Home Park in Pasco. Once crews arrived, they say that the family was able to keep the fire in the bedroom. They say two people were home at the time of the fire and one of them was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Pasco Fire Department Public Information Officer Ben Shearer says the cause of the fire is believed to have been from a space heater. The family says they did have smoke alarms but had taken the batteries out. Shearer wants to remind people to call Pasco Fire Department for a free smoke alarm if you are in need. The family is being taken care of by Red Cross.
