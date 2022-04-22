WEST RICHLAND, Wash. -
West Richland Police Department responded to a fire at an apartment building on 531 S 38th St. just after midnight.
WRPD says it had help from West Richland Fire Department to evacuate everyone from the apartment safely.
WRPD says no one is injured in the fire.
Firefighters determined the fire is accidental after speaking with the person living in the apartment and investigating.
The person living in the apartment that caught fire is staying in a hotel with assistance from the Red Cross.
WRPD says everyone else could safely return to their homes.
