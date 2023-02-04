First Saturday Morning Weather Forecast of February 2023

The next couple of days are going to cloudy and gloomy a stray ray of sunshine could peak through.
Today 2/4:
Increasing clouds throughout the region bringing in rain to the Lower Columbia Basina and snow to the slopes/Foothills of the Blues.
Throughout the day, expect scattered showers starting around 1:30 this afternoon in Yakima and the Cascades. NWS shares about a tenth of an inch of snow can be expected ONLY in the upper elevations, 3,500 ft. Tri-Cities and NEOR won't see much rain until later Saturday evening into Sunday early morning. By 7:00 pm, we'll see those showers in Tri-Cities and Yakima, with snow in the peaks of Blue and Cascades. The snow will linger around the Cascades into Sunday. A possible mix along the Foothills tonight. Temperatures for Tri-Cities and Yakima will be in the mid to upper 40s dropping into the 30s then increasing into the 50s at the start of the week.
Sunday 2/5 into next week:
Gusty winds Sunday night into Monday morning. A winter weather advisory may be in place starting Sunday 4pm ending 4am in Monday.
Looking a little further into the week, we'll see more clouds moving in keep the sun from warming us up. Temperatures are staying relatively warm for this time of year. We can expect to see another dip in the temperatures late next week.
Not time to bring out the shorts and T-shirts just yet! Keep those coats handy and maybe the layers for the next couple days.
