Fishing extended on the Lower Columbia River for salmon and steelhead; location and rules

BONNEVILLE, Ore. -- People can fish for salmon and steelhead on the Columbia River through July 14 through July 31, 2022. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife extended hatchery summer Chinook retention below Bonneville Dam.
From the Megler-Astoria Bridge upstream to Bonneville Dam:
Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit 6. Up to 2 adults may be retained, of which up to 1 may be a steelhead. Release all salmon other than sockeye and hatchery Chinook. Salmon min. size 12”. Release wild steelhead.
From Bonneville Dam upstream to The Dalles Dam:
Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit 6. Up to 2 adults may be retained, of which up to 1 may be a steelhead. Release all salmon other than sockeye and hatchery Chinook. Salmon min. size 12”. Release wild steelhead.
From The Dalles Dam upstream to a line starting at a fishing boundary sign on the Washington north shore located approximately 1,300 feet upstream of The Dalles Dam; and Lock boat ramp projected easterly across the Columbia River to a boundary sign on the Washington south shore located approximately 200 feet above the fish ladder exit:
Immediately until further notice: Closed to fishing for and retention of salmon and steelhead.
The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) met on Monday, July 11, and updated the Columbia River summer Chinook and sockeye returns to 82,300 and 636,500.
Endangered Species Act and wild fish impacts are available to recreational fisheries and daily limits are set to remain within the recreational allocation.
