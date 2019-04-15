PENDLETON, OR - Flooding levels are slowly receding throughout Umatilla County as well as along McKay Creek at this time, Umatilla County officials say. They add that sandbags should remain in place for the time being.
For health reasons it is recommended all of Umatilla County in the flood zones who are on private wells which have been overrun use caution and boil all water for at least one minute, or use bottled water from a safe source until your supply is tested and determined safe. Umatilla County officials say the City of Pendleton municipal water supply remains safe.
Citizens should use caution to avoid being in the flood waters. Those who are being exposed to the waters should use proactive measures to ensure safety by recognizing the waters could be contaminated by debris and hazardous materials.
For more information, citizens are being directed to the Oregon Health Authority link; https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/PREPAREDNESS/PREPARE/Pages/PrepareforFlooding.aspx
A precautionary water diversion trench around the privately owned bridge at the City of Pendleton Wastewater Treatment Plant was successfully done this morning.
Struve Bridge off Kirk Ext. remains closed and continues to be monitored by City of Pendleton Public Works on the scene.
Operations crews will be on the ground today, doing GPS addressing pertaining to damage to homes as they begin to access recovery needs.
Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization, has been called in to assist with the recent flooding. These volunteers will begin canvasing the neighborhoods and helping assess damages in the area beginning Tuesday. This organization consists of mainly retired Veterans and first responders and has experience helping communities to stabilize and recover after a natural disaster. Volunteers will be wearing a grey tee shirt recognizing “Team Rubicon”.
To view the flooding on McKay Creek, the City of Pendleton has a drone fly over which may be accessed at https://pendleton.or.us/article/mckay-creek-flooding-2019