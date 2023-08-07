PENDLETON, Wash. —

Fostering pets is one of the easiest ways people can help shelters.

The concept of fostering is when animals up for adoption go to temporary homes to open up more space in the shelter, ultimately helping more animals. The animal is still legally the shelter’s property.

For the Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter, better known as PAWS, it’s especially important.

In a post-COVID era, shelters are seeing a big increase in the number of animals needing new homes.

The process to become a foster looks different for everyone.

Shaindel Beers, PAWS Vice President, tells me the application process is really easy, what changes is when you’re approved.

Just like the different breeds, there’s different forms of fostering animals.

“Sometimes it’s temporary and others they have a need that a shelter can’t offer.” Shaindel tells me.

Animals with special needs, like post surgery wearing a cone. Being at a shelter all day and night, staff can’t take care of the animals during the night.

Others need to be fostered because of their lack of social skills with other animals.

During my time in the Cat Free Room at PAWS, the cats live in a free space where they can play with one another. However, some cats are put in the solo cages within the room because they do best on their own.

PAWS is a no-kill shelter meaning when it gets full, it turns away animals that should be taken in. This makes it hard to help all animals.

For more information on fostering and applying, you can head to the PAWS website or apply in person.