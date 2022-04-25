FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Franklin County Sheriff's cautioned parents via a Facebook post to discuss with their children the dangers of playing near irrigation canals.
Deputies caught a few children playing around a canal between Chapel Hill/Argent, Road 52/Saratoga and Road 60/Pimlico and encouraged them to stay safe.
As the season approaches warmer weather, FCSO noted children might be more keen to playing near water; hence, irrigation canals.
However, the canal's currents can be volatile and strong, increasing the risk that one could be sucked under.
