WASHINGTON- Free Fishing Weekend is back starting on June 10 where anglers can fish anywhere in the state without the fishing license.
Lowland lakes such as the Columbia Park Pond, Rimrock Lake and Cle Elum Lake will be open with trout, bass and other game fish to catch. The Columbia River will also feature shad throughout the entire system.
This year's weekend will require any fish that need to be reported to the Department of Fish and Wildlife to be caught with a license including sturgeon, salmon, steelhead, halibut and shellfish.
Trout and bass in lowland lakes do not need to be reported as well as lingcod, cabezon and rockfish caught on the coast.
“Free Fishing Weekend can’t be as ‘free’ as it has been in the past,” said Kirt Hughes, Fish Management Division manager with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). “This event is still a great opportunity to be out on the water and enjoy fishing for the first time, or for the first time in a long time, without having to buy a license up front. Most importantly, we have to balance opportunity with conservation, and Free Fishing Weekend was presenting challenges for certain species.”
WDFW saw uneven reporting numbers following previous weekends from shellfish, salmon or halibut being caught and not reported. 2023 anglers will need the license to harvest fish as enforcement will be focusing on education but will issue penalties when necessary.
Free Fishing Weekend will also allow fishers to visit lakes without a Vehicle Access Pass, Discover Pass or Two-Pole Endorsement.
All catches from Free Fishing Weekend are eligible for the 2023 Trout Fishing Derby with prizes remaining on tagged fish across Washington.
