Free skin cancer screening by dermatology experts for the Tri-Cities area Friday, July 15th

RICHLAND, Wash. -- DermaHealth Dermatology & Dermasurgey experts are offering free skin cancer screenings to the public from 10 am to 5 pm on Friday, July 15th. Insurance isn't required.
Space is limited and walk-ins will be accepted as space allows. Make an appointment by calling 509-783-2004. Experts will be at 1295 Fowler Street in Richland.
One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime, so it is important to wear sunscreen and get a yearly skin exam for early detection, said DermaHealth Dermatology & Dermasurgey.
Experts said when skin cancer is detected early, the 5-year survival rate for melanoma is 99 percent.
DermaHealth Dermatology & Dermasurgey said skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States and worldwide. Experts said one in five Americans get skin cancer by the age of 70.
