FRI-YAY, February 10 Morning Forecast

The wind advisory in Grand Ronde Valley expired at 7:00 a.m.
Heading to the West side for the weekend? Check the passes before driving!
Today:
Kicking off the weekend with mostly cloudy skies in Tri-Cities. Temperature in the upper 40s, lows into the mid 30s. Yakima is seeing similar conditions. Mountain snow, keep an eye on the passes. Mostly cloudy day, stray showers in the lower elevation and about 1-2" of snow accumulation. Temperature or Yakima in the upper b40s as well and lows into the upper 20s.
The Weekend:
We'll have a bit of a break in weather patterns as the low moves through Eastern WA. We've got a dry and "warm" weekend ahead before a wet Monday morning. Temperatures throughout the weekend will be in the low 50s for Tri-Cities and upper 40s for Yakima before increasing into next week. Partly cloudy skies ahead with PM clouds slowly moving in Sunday night.
Next Week:
We've got a ridge of high pressure moving in Sunday night into Monday cooling us off and bringing in cooler temperatures throughout the week. Rain showers on Monday, snow in the upper elevations. Rain showers moving into Tuesday with snow levels dropping. We'll stay in the low 50s to start the weeks before dropping into the mid 40s. Next weekend, temperatures are showing to increase just a little and drying out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.