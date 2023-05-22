Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias returns to Kennewick in November

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is returning to the Toyota Center on November 5 as part of his Gabriel Iglesias: Don't Worry Be Fluffy Tour.
According to the Toyota Center website, Iglesias previously visited Kennewick over four years ago on March 24, 2019.
According to a press release, Iglesias is the youngest of six children and grew up in Long Beach, CA. He developed a strong sense of humor and started performing stand-up comedy wherever he could find an audience.
Iglesias is now known as one of the world's most successful stand-up comedians and has worked on several shows, films and comedy specials.
Tickets for his November 5 show can be purchased on his website starting Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m. using the promo code COMEDY.
